Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32.

