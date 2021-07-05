InvestDigital (IDT) Price Tops $0.0027

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $322,278.60 and approximately $24,254.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00916153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.87 or 0.08205222 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,631,595 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.