Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $37.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. 55,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,552. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.