IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $3,801,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.