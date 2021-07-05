iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IEF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.75. 374,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,458. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,834,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.