iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,719,280 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

