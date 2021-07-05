iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,496,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 90,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

