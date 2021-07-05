iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Stock Position Raised by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

