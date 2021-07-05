iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ ENZL opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

