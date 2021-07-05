iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,017,010 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $229.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.24 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

