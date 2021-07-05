iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Lessened by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 741,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,741. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

