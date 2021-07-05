iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.49. 4,312,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

