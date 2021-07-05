JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.08. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

