Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €73.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of EVD opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12-month high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

