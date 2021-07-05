Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

BBBY opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

