Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Infosys Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

INFY opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

