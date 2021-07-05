Jeffrey Quartermaine Buys 65,448 Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) insider Jeffrey Quartermaine bought 65,448 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$98,499.24 ($70,356.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.