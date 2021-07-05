Jeffrey Quartermaine Buys 65,448 Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) insider Jeffrey Quartermaine bought 65,448 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$98,499.24 ($70,356.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.