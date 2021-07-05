Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $133.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.71.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.