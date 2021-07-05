Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,061 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.