Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,695 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $211.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

