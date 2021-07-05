Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 107 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Allstate by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,924,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,035,000 after buying an additional 163,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $133.23 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.37.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

