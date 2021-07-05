Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,690 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $11,305,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 18.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 103,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,493,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 212.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

SBNY opened at $248.06 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.