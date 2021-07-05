Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JOSMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,029. Josemaria Resources has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70.

Josemaria Resources Company Profile

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

