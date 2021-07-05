Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of JOSMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,029. Josemaria Resources has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70.
Josemaria Resources Company Profile
