JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,211 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 244.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

