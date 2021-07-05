JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 20,605 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,246 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $91.33 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

