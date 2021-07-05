JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 18.52% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,420,000.

Get Direxion Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Shares of HJEN opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HJEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.