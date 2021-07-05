JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.37% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $260.80 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.55.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

