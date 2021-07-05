JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,136,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of PRA Group worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,554,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 221,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $646,593. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.40 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

