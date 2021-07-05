JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.74 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 73.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $45.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

