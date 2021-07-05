JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 2U were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in 2U by 50.7% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

