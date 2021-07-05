JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 42,322 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.00% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after buying an additional 232,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 81.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 222,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $816.15 million, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

