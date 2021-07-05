Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

KRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

