Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
