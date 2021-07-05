Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

