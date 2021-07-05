Ken Hannah Sells 10,000 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CAL opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $164,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

