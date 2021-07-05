Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALE opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

