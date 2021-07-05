Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Columbus McKinnon worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.