Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Acuity Brands worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $178.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

