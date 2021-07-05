Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

FMBH opened at $40.68 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

