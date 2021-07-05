Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,320 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of NATR stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.