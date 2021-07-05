Kevin Chin Buys 150,000 Shares of AWN Holdings Limited (ASX:AWN) Stock

AWN Holdings Limited (ASX:AWN) insider Kevin Chin bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$135,900.00 ($97,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get AWN alerts:

About AWN

AWN Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializes in buyouts and turnaround investments. The firm invests in sectors including education, renewal energy, vocational & professional education, technology and software, road infrastructure services, impact investing, electric vehicles and asset management.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AWN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AWN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.