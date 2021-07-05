KIMCHI.finance Trading Down 10.7% This Week (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $593,639.68 and approximately $32,885.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.94 or 0.00796358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.18 or 0.08013350 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,919,065,650 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.