Kinnevik (KNVKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 12th.

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNVKF opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.