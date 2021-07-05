Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

