KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Reduced by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

