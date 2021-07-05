KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.57 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $21.24 or 0.00063104 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $165.36 million and $18.57 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00167902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,734.06 or 1.00213369 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.