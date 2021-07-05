Klaytn Market Cap Hits $2.54 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $96.65 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00134581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00166646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.82 or 1.00255660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.38 or 0.00939977 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,612,277,766 coins and its circulating supply is 2,482,935,204 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

