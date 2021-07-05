Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $58.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

