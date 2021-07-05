Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

