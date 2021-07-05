Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

