Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 929 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 67.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $199.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

